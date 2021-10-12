MADISON — Gas prices continue to increase across Wisconsin, and the nation, as concerns continue to grow about the tight global fuel market, reported AAA on Monday.
Last week, Wisconsin’s gas prices increased 8 cents, rising from $3.02 to $3.10 per gallon. The state’s average for a gallon of gas on Saturday was $3.100, which was the highest daily average since October 2014, according to AAA.
“The recent jump at the pump is directly tied to rising futures prices,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA The Auto Club Group. “The higher crude price raises the cost of producing gasoline. Unfortunately, it’s not clear when these prices will come back down.”
The price of U.S. crude went up 5% last week.
“For context, crude rarely exceeded $75 per barrel this year. However, on Friday, it briefly traded above $80, before ultimately settling at $79.31. That was the highest daily settlement since October 2014,” reads the release from AAA.
Affecting prices is also the cost of natural gas in Europe and Asia has tripled to a level that would be the equivalent of oil prices reaching $200 per barrel, according to the release. As a result, some people are concerned that affected countries could turn to the oil market for heating and power generation.
Oil production following the renewed demand after the pandemic subsided has not kept pace.
“Fortunately, the U.S. may be shielded from the natural gas crunch, since U.S. supplies are strong and very little of it is typically exported. Unfortunately, the U.S. is not shielded by the tightness in the crude market — which has always been influenced by global factors,” reads the report.