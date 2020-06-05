Area gun stores see increase in sales since protests

WAUKESHA — While the pandemic resulted in people stocking up on guns and ammo, there’s been another spike in purchases because of the recent protests, which has created more stock shortages at many gun stores.
Fletcher Arms in Waukesha had a large number of customers Thursday afternoon, and owner Sean Eaton said it’s been busier since Sunday.
“We had it in ’08 after the election, in ’12 after Sandy Hook, but this one is by far the craziest that we’ve ever seen,” Eaton said.
Eaton said during the last two years there has been a decrease in sales because of the “Trump Slump,” or because no one is worried about restrictions made on their right to bear arms.
The result was Fletcher Arms had less inventory, which has resulted in a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic and now the protests.
“We were trying to restock since March, slowly, I wasn’t there, and then this week … it happened again, so in two days we sold two weeks’ worth of stuff and we can’t get it in time,” he said.
Eaton said depending on what people are ordering, it varies how long it will take to get what the person needs because distributors are sold out. Sometimes it takes a few weeks.
One woman went to Fletcher Arms on Thursday to use the shooting range.
Becki Moody said she lives in Milwaukee and decided to take a conceal carry class and purchase a gun.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a long, long time and this has just kind of brought me to (buy one),” she said. “My husband isn’t necessarily comfortable with guns, he’s gotten there over the years, and we just decided now is the time to go do it.”
Steve Koenig, owner of North Star Gun Works in Waukesha, previously estimated he sold triple the number of handguns he did last year in mid-March when the Safer at Home Order was in place.
Now, Koenig said it’s probably the same, if not more.
“Probably the majority of people that are buying handguns are first-time buyers,” he said.
Koenig said the trend is similar as far as handguns. He said the sale of rifles has also picked up.
“A lot of guns are sold out still, the industry still hasn’t really recovered from the previous explosion of gun sales,” he said.
The case is the same for Steve Gonzalez, who owns and operates Midwest Handguns in Neosho. “I don’t think it’s quite as prevalent as it was when the virus first started,” he said. “It’s busy, but it’s not nearly as busy as when the virus first started.”
Gonzalez said he is also low on stock for many of his items because of the coronavirus.
“I think it’s going to be a hard time between importing, between the significant buying, between manufacturers and distributors being shut down, all of that is putting a damper on trying to get the guns and the ammo,” he said.
Wisconsin Carry Inc. President Nik Clark said he has many anecdotes of friends approaching him about making the decision to purchase a gun since the protests began. He could think of four or five people that purchased a gun in the past two days.
“A friend of mine, he took a class and got his conceal carry license, this was years ago, but he never got a gun,” Clark said. “Now, after all this action from this past week, he went out and decided this is it and bought a gun.”
Greenfield resident Joel Hoecherl said he was concerned about the protests and not the pandemic.
“It’s my second (gun),” he said. “I drive around regularly, I’m on the north side, the south side. I’m the administrator of a group home company and I wanted to make sure that if I’m getting in and out of cars, and going around areas of town, that I felt safe.”