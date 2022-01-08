WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Humane Society and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) announced they are honoring the late actress, animal lover and philanthropist Betty White by calling on fans to donate as part of the national “Betty White Challenge.”
According to ABC News online, fans of Betty White, who died on New Year’s Eve, are calling on the public to participate in the event on Monday, Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.
The social media challenge encourages people to donate $5 to animal rescues or shelters in her name.
According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Jan. 17 also falls on the same day as their monthly donor challenge.
“Coincidence or divine intervention?” the Wisconsin Humane Society said in a statement on social media. The Humane Society encourages the public to sign up and give to a shelter $5 each month.
“That amount can protect a puppy from heartworm disease, or vaccinate a homeless kitten. Throughout the year, you’ll have made a direct impact on a dozen animals for the price of a latte each month, and Betty’s compassion continually lives on in our community,” the post said.
The Wisconsin Humane Society said their goal is to have 100 new monthly donors sign up.
To sign up for the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Monthly Giving, visit https://bit.ly/33eKUkn. To view the social media post by the Wisconsin Humane Society regarding the Betty White Challenge, visit https://bit.ly/3n54pmR.
HAWS is also hosting a fundraiser event on Jan. 17 at Sobelman’s Waukesha, 332 Williams St., Waukesha. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 50% of all sales will be donated. Sobelman’s will also be featuring “The Betty White,” a burger which features aged white cheddar, bacon, fried onions, golden onion rings and honey mustard sauce.
The Elmbrook Humane Society also encourages the public to donate on Jan. 17 by visiting this link: https://ebhs.org/donation.
“Betty has been and always was an advocate for animals and we’re just excited to be taking part in celebrating her birthday with her and many others across the U.S.,” said Anita Alfaro, annual giving and special events manager for the Elmbrook Humane Society.