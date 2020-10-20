MEQUON — With cold weather here and restrictions on restaurant and bar capacity a possibility due to the pandemic, now more than ever a small interest-free loan might be the difference between staying in business or permanently hanging a “closed” sign.
At least two area communities are making such funds available for their businesses.
The city of Mequon has $400,000 available as part of its emergency loan program. As of Friday, they still had $138,400 left in the fund.
The loan was a welcomed helping hand for the owners of Missing Links Golf at 12950 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon. Kim Epperson, who owns it with her husband, Peter, said they were in the middle of an expansion project when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, and funds for existing operations started to run low.
The couple had already sunk money into building a miniature golf course, and a complete remodel of the facility. But the pandemic put an indefinite stop to bringing in more funds to operate.
“We really didn’t know what to do. The future was so uncertain,” she said.
In addition to receiving a CARES Act loan from the federal government, the Eppersons took advantage of Mequon’s emergency loan program and took out another $15,000 loan from the city to help keep employees on the payroll to maintain the facility.
“Despite not being open, we had to run a full crew to maintain the 35 acres of driving range and golf course. It’s not like other businesses where you can lock the doors and send everyone home to limit your losses until the pandemic is over. If you stop maintenance on a golf course in the spring, you may never get it back to playability.” Peter Epperson said.
The couple finished their 18-hole adventure miniature golf course and the upgrade to the driving range, which now includes north Milwaukee’s only Top Golf Toptracer computerized ball tracking games.
They were also able to finish remodeling the clubhouse, which now includes a new proshop, an indoor/outdoor bar and grill, and an ice cream and coffee café.
The Toptracer driving range will remain open all winter thanks to state-of-theart outdoor heaters, Kim Epperson said. The miniature golf course will stay open until it’s cold enough that the water features are at risk of freezing.
Kim Epperson said she was thankful to the city of Mequon and pleased that they never had to lay off any employees.
“We dodged quite a few bullets this spring and summer,” she said. “The golf business rebounded back fast due to the COVID- safe nature of the sport. Everyone is outside, and there is intrinsic social distancing. Nobody wants to get too close to someone with a golf club in their hand.”
The village of Grafton is now accepting applications for its Small Business Relief Loan Program. The village had allocated $125,000 for emergency loans. As of Friday, they have issued three loans and still had $103,900 available, said Community Development Director Jessica Wolf.
No payments are required for the first year of the loan and there is no pre-payment penalty.
Eligible applicants should live within the village limits, have 25 or fewer full-time employees, be in operation prior to Jan. 2, 2019 and show positive financial success, and certify by statement that their operations have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
To apply for a Grafton loan, contact Wolf at 262-375-5303 In Mequon, qualifying businesses are defined as having operations open to the public within the city of Mequon prior to Jan. 1, 2019, having been negatively impacted by the pandemic and support 25 full-time employees or less as of March 1 of this year. Operations open to the public after Jan. 1, 2020 may also qualify, provided the business has a satellite location within the seven counties of southeastern Wisconsin known as M7.
To apply, contact Mequon Community Development Director Kim Tollefson at 262-236-2903 or ktollefson@ci.mequon.wi.us.