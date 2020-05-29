WAUKESHA — Since many Wisconsinites have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus, or have been unable to work under the Safer at Home order, they have been forced to apply for unemployment, a process that has been troublesome for many.
That was the case for Muskego resident Phil Nicolato, who worked as a contractor for Experis and Goodwill Industries when he was laid off due to COVID19.
Nicolato said he was laid off on March 19 and applied for unemployment the following Monday online.
“Everything was done, and then, after (I) hit submit, I received a message that I needed to call to talk to somebody about my online app,” he said. “That’s when the fun started.”
Nicolato said he spent most of his time calling the unemployment office before they even opened. He estimated he would call the office about 100 times a day.
“When you’d call ... the phone lines were so jacked because there were so many people calling that it would just automatically disconnect,” he said. “Or, when you were able to get through, the message was that there was too many people on hold and they automatically disconnected you.”
Nicolato waited seven weeks and when he was finally approved, he received all of his benefits in one night. “The good news was I had started a new job that following Monday,” he said.
Overall, Nicolato described the process as extremely frustrating.
Not only was he worried about receiving his unemployment benefits, but he was also worried about the job market and interviewed for two other jobs during the pandemic before he was hired.
Unemployment numbers
While Nicolato has been approved for his benefits, others are still waiting.
As of Saturday, 2.4 million claims had been received but only about 1.7 million had been processed, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Waukesha County saw a 9.7% increase in unemployment from March to April when the Safer at Home order took effect across the state.
On Wednesday, the DWD released preliminary data showing Wisconsin’s unemployment rate coming in at 14.1% for April. Waukesha County’s unemployment rate was 12.4% in April and 2.7% in March.
Many residents have been in contact with their representatives in the state Legislature to ask for assistance in processing their claims.
State Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said his office has been trying to assist about 100 people.
Kapenga said after Wednesday’s legislative hearing, he still feels the DWD does not know what they are doing.
“They’re not taking action in a timely manner to resolve any issues that they run into ... they could be working three shifts, having people come in and man the phones 24 hours a day ... and they should have started that eight weeks ago when this actually started being a problem,” he said.
Kapenga said many people won’t be able to pay their bills as they wait until the end of June for more staff in the DWD office.
“Pennsylvania went out and hired extra people right away and they brought them in and they figured out how to process the claims,” Kapenga said.
Democrats have countered complaints from Republicans, stating that policies enacted in recent years by the GOP have made it harder for unemployed workers to get benefits.
Feedback
When asked on The Freeman Facebook page, many people said they are still waiting for approval.
Mitch Rue said: “I had been filing weekly since the middle of March with no response except a letter that stated what I would qualify for but no money. I’ve sent two emails as I can’t get through the phone.”
Allison Boomgarden said she has been waiting since she applied March 31.
Josh Bailey said in order to get through to the office, he called about 300 times.
Others, however, were fortunate enough to have their benefits approved right away.
Pam Shook said she is one of the lucky ones.
“I filed and have always received my checks,” she said. “I have co-workers who still haven’t.”