WAUKESHA — Although many area restaurants have been following CDC guidelines and requiring employees to wear masks at work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the new mask mandate issued by Governor Tony Evers now requires masks on all employees and customers in a public area.
The mandate is effective from Aug. 1 for 60 days.
The order means people who are five years or older must wear a face covering when inside an enclosed space or outdoors when it isn’t possible to maintain social distancing. Some individuals with medical conditions are exempt from the order.
The order makes exceptions, however, for when individuals are eating or drinking.
Restaurant association’s position
Wisconsin Restaurant Association (WRA) President and CEO Kristine Hillmer said the position of the WRA prior to the statewide announcement, which still remains, is that the mask mandate decision should be up to the restaurant owner to require masks in their establishment and up to individual consumers on whether to patronize the restaurant.
“(However), we do tell our members that they really should be abiding by the order regardless of whether the enforcement is going on in their area or not,” she said.
Hillmer said the biggest challenge the restaurant community is facing is building the confidence of customers so they know it’s safe to eat out.
“I have seen a lot of restaurants that have been very transparent and forthcoming — ‘We are closing for the day, we had a positive case, we want to keep you safe, so we’re taking extra precautions’ — and that has been really well-received,” she said.
Ultimately, Hillmer said it’s not a matter of if there’s going to be a COVID-19 case at restaurants, it’s a matter of when, which applies to all businesses.
“It’s how you respond and how you pivot to keep your employees safe and your customers safe,” she said.
Restaurants
Dave’s Family Restaurant Owner Jose Suarez said he’s been having a hard time encouraging some customers to wear the mask.
“Most customers, they use them, but some, they don’t want to use them,” Suarez said. “They say you can call the police, but the police won’t do nothing.”
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department announced on July 31 they will not be investigating nor responding to violations of individuals not wearing masks.
Overall, however, Suarez said most customers will come in with masks. He also posted a sign about masks on his door.
The Coop Co-Owner Joseph Sifnaios said his restaurant also posted a sign. Overall, he said most customers abide by the rules; however, it’s too early to tell what sort of impact the mandate might have on his business.
“I have not yet had any bad feedback about it,” he said.
When the mandate was issued, Rochester Deli in Waukesha announced it would close early Friday 'to strategically plan for new state mandates that directly affect our operations, staffing and menu selections' and reopen today.
COVID-19-related closures
More Waukesha restaurants have reported COVID19-related closures since the pandemic first came to the area, including the café in Good Harvest Market, Back-Street Pub and Grill, John’s Drive-In and Mainstream Bar and Grill.
Casa Tequila and Sobelman’s Bar and Grill in Waukesha announced temporary closures in late May.
Good Harvest Market Co-Owner Joe Nolan said they had to temporarily shut down their café for two days
about two weeks ago due to an employee who tested positive; however, they are yet to have another COVID-19 related incident.
“We’ve been very fortunate, probably because we’ve been careful with the masks early on, and social distancing,” Nolan said.
John’s Drive-In announced on social media July 30 they were closing due to “potential COVID-19 related issues” with plans to reopen Aug. 7. They stated they were taking necessary precautions for the safety of customers and employees. No further information was provided.
BackStreet Pub and Grill, 711 Morgan Avenue, made a Facebook post in late July announcing they were closing the restaurant until further notice due to “COVID-19 related issues.” No further information was provided.
Customer guidance
Hillmer said there are two key ways to help businesses — one is to follow the business’ COVID-19 rules.
“When you go in, if they have certain protocols set up to keep their staff safe and keep you safe, please follow them, or don’t go there,” she said. “... And to be kind about it (because) they are doing everything in their power.”
Hillmer said everybody is entitled to their own opinion on the mask mandate.
“It’s really putting a lot of employees in a really difficult position when you use them to share your personal opinions,” she said.
Hillmer said another key way to help restaurants is, when ordering take-out, to check the business’ website on how to order and think twice about using a third-party delivery app.
“What happens is some of those apps don’t have a formal relationship with the restaurant, and a lot of those dollars you pay go to the third-party app and not to the restaurant,” she said.