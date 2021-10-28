The unemployment rate decreased 0.8 percent from August to September for the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis area, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development.
The preliminary unemployment rate for September for the Milwaukee- Waukesha-West Allis area was 4.1 percent, compared to 4.9 percent in August. In September 2020, the rate was 6.3 percent, according to the data.
By county, southeastern Wisconsin also saw decreases in unemployment rates, but often not as large of a decrease.
In Washington County, the preliminary unemployment rate for September is 2.7 percent, compared to 3.3 percent in August and 4.3 percent in September 2020.
Waukesha County’s preliminary rate 2.7 percent for September, while the final unemployment was 3.4 percent for August and 4.5 percent in September 2020.
Nearby Ozaukee County reported a preliminary unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in September while the rate was 3.4 percent in August and 4.4 percent in September 2020. In Milwaukee County, the preliminary unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in September, compared to 6.1 percent in August and 7.7 percent in September 2020.
At the municipal level, cities also saw a decline in the unemployment rates, according to Wednesday’s data.
In Waukesha County, Brookfield had a preliminary unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in September, compared to 3.3 percent in August. Other Waukesha County communities came in at: Menomonee Falls at 2.9 percent; Muskego, 2.7 percent; New Berlin, 2.8 percent; and Waukesha, 2.9 percent.
In Washington County, West Bend had a preliminary unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in September compared to 3.8 percent in August.