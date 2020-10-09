WAUKESHA — Aries Industries announced it added Nova Scotia-based SNT Solutions to its dealer network, expanding its international market reach.
Aries Industries is based in Waukesha and offers state-of-the-art equipment for inspection and maintenance of underground infrastructure.
SNT Solutions, based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, brings 20 years’ experience in the sewer, inspection, refuse and public works equipment industry. As an Aries Industries dealer, it will sell and service Aries sewer inspection and rehabilitation equipment to customers throughout the eastern Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.
“Joining the Aries dealer network is the right choice for SNT Solutions because they are aligned with our values,” said Tony Peverill, dealer principal at SNT Solutions. “Both Aries and SNT Solutions are committed to providing quality sewer inspection and rehabilitation equipment that is built to last, and with a commitment to customer experience and support that is second to none.”
Jim Kraschinsky, Vice-President of Sales at Aries Industries, agreed.
“We are thrilled to welcome a well-respected industry veteran like Tony and SNT Solutions to our international dealer network,” he said. “We share a commitment to delivering high-quality equipment and customer service, and know that SNT will be a great asset to our new and existing customers in Eastern Canada.”
With numerous repair technicians, fully-stocked parts inventory and a multiple-bay shop, SNT Solutions is equipped to sell and service Aries sewer inspection and rehabilitation equipment, including mainline and lateral cameras, cutters and vehicles.