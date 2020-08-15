WAUKESHA — Aries Industries announced it has added Ontario-based JD Brule Equipment to its dealer network, increasing its presence in Canada.
Aries Industries makes equipment for inspection and maintenance of underground infrastructure.
“In choosing a dealer, we look for shared values of quality products and unmatched service,” said Jim Kraschinsky, vice president of sales at Aries Industries. “JD Brule Equipment is a respected veteran of our industry with a reputation for excellent customer service. Its values align with our commitment to deliver the very best customer experience.”
JD Brule Equipment, based in Greely, Ontario, has worked in the underground infrastructure industry, providing service in eastern Canada, for over 30 years. As an Aries Industries dealer, it will sell
and service Aries video inspection equipment and vehicles to customers throughout Ontario and Quebec.
“Our longstanding tradition of providing top-quality equipment and service led us to partner with Aries Industries Inc.,” said Bill Woods, manager of JD Brule Equipment. “Being an Aries dealer ensures our customers have access to a full roster of CCTV inspection equipment to meet their job requirements. We are excited about this opportunity, and the value it brings our existing and new customers.”