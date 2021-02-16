Aries Industries introduces technology to diagnose pipeline problems

WAUKESHA — Aries Industries has created a new tool for inspecting pipelines called the Laser Profiler, which conducts a video inspection to show the condition and ovality of pipelines.
According to a news release from the Waukesha-based company, the Laser Profiler is able to analyze pipes from 6 to 96 inches and connects to Aries Industries’ Pathfinder and Badger transporters to inspect and provide immediate video results. Integrating with a variety of Pipeline Assessment Certification Program software, the device quickly verifies the condition of existing, new or relined pipe.
The Laser Profiler detects and measures ovality, deflection, debris, and cavities. Joints, offsets & connections are also detected. When used with advanced data gathering PACP software, the Laser Profiler confirms that installation of new pipe meets ovality specifications, according to the announcement.
“We are extremely proud to introduce the Laser Profiler, which was designed and built by Aries to advance our customers’ video inspection abilities and provide near-instant data on underground pipeline conditions,” said Larry Brown, president and CEO of Aries Industries, in a statement. “This product integrates with a variety of PACP software, and calibrates to accurately profile a tremendous range of pipe sizes. Its design reflects our commitment to products that offer ease of use, and robust data collection.”
The Laser Profiler’s data reporting options can be customized for descriptive and comparative needs. Powered by the transporter’s energy source, the device requires no skids and only one manhole access. Its LED lighting can be adjusted for video imaging, with a controllable iris to optimize image brightness.