Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.