TOWN OF MERTON — Designing and assembling products in high school may not be a new concept, but at Arrowhead Union High School students are designing, manufacturing and selling products to real clients.
Warhawk Manufacturing is a class and business that’s been in place for a year and a half. “It is a wonderful opportunity and experience for the students,” said Superintendent Dr. Laura Myrah.
Arrowhead teacher Anthony Christian said the senior-level class helps students use what they’ve already picked up in previous classes.
“They took the class, they have the skills, and now I’m putting them to work,” he said. “They’re using the foundational skills they picked up in the previous class and applying them here.”
Items being produced lately include holiday yard decorations such as reindeer or signs that spell “Joy,” built from metal materials meant to last. Students also assembled a fullsize garden shed with vinyl siding for a local residence and were making progress on their second one Friday. Building takes place both in the workshop and on site.
Students Colin Wright and Eric Giese were busy at work Friday making large dice for a yard game that could be played alongside a corn hole at a barbecue or party. “The idea is they’re learning every aspect of what it takes to operate a business by going through it, by living it,” said teacher Jeff Luetschwager.
The clients students make and sell products for aren’t just limited to the local area. Student Evan Bartelson decided to make garden signs, and has since had clients from Michigan and even Canada.
From his engineering experience, Bartelson learned to operate advanced machinery, which he used to produce his metal garden signs. He used what he learned from economics class to decide that’s what he would make. He saw on Etsy that garden products sold the most impressively, and signs presented a particularly ripe opportunity.
Challenges present opportunities for innovation as well. Jack Ganos, a student who’s been working and learning from home, has been making firewood racks for about $150 each. When a client from New York ordered one, though, he realized shipping would be about $900, so he designed another model that folds together and is much more shipping-friendly for a cost of about $50.
Christian said Etsy is particularly helpful for students in getting their products online, because it enables them to use one site rather than several and purchases go straight to their bank accounts. “It’s like a one-stop shop,” he said.
Not all products made at Warhawk Manufacturing end up on Etsy, though. Some products are posted on the program’s own website, and at least two students are even getting their product up on Amazon.
Teekay Kowalewski and Josh Otte began designing their product around the time the coronavirus pandemic began. “We were approached by a surgical team from Aurora Health Care,” Kowalewski said. He and Otte made a transparent device that can be mounted on a laptop or desktop screen and allows the user to FaceTime or Skype from their cellphone while keeping their hands free to type or otherwise use their computer.
The product was originally made for health care workers, but its usefulness outgrew one industry. The two students are anticipating their product being available on Amazon in as soon as a week and are aiming for a starting price of $19.99.
Funds produced in Warhawk Manufacturing are used to cover costs of doing business, but also go back to students for a scholarship that can be used to pay for future schooling or tools; students also can make their own money. Christian said he anticipates five or six of the current students to go straight from high school to being independent business owners.
Customers can visit the Warhawk Manufacturing store online at https://bit.ly/3a1rxN4.