WAUKESHA — Home projects may have been popular in the spring while many Wisconsinites were quarantining at home, but as summer comes to a close and with many of those projects reaching completion, locals are snapping up that finishing touch: Art.
At River’s End Gallery in Waukesha, owner Joan Skimmons said she’s sold 11 paintings this month so far. “We’ve had quite a number of people who are redecorating,” she said. “A lot of them have said ‘Well, what am I going to spend my money on, I’m not going on vacation.” She said selling one or two paintings per month would typically be considered doing well.
The trend isn’t just taking place among longtime art lovers either. Skimmons said more than 85% of the purchases were made by first-time customers.
Paintings have been particularly popular. At Almont Gallery just down the street, owner Lynn Gaffey said she’s been seeing new faces as well. “Younger people too,” she said. “They’re starting to see the value (and) this time that we’re going through has changed peoples’ interest (and) made different things important.”
Gaffey said consumers may be seeking a connection with the artist, which is usually possible at the local level. She noted Almont has artists in-house all the time.
Skimmons said many of her new customers said they’d just bought new furniture and were looking for a piece to match. The prices of the paintings she’s sold recently vary widely, from $50 to $950. Skimmons said her customers have ranged from first-time homebuyers to couples in their 50s doing remodeling.
Mary Loeffel, who said she’s been coming to River’s End for at least five years, just bought a new piece by Oconomowoc artist Kristy Goggio. The 12” by 12” painting turned out to be just what she was looking for.
“I was tired of looking at what I had in my home and I decided to go out and purchase something,” she said. “It was really something to give that room a different look.”
Loeffel said she’s glad to support a local business and to hear others are doing the same.
Skimmons said it’s possible that because some galleries have closed, those that remain are seeing more customers. “Around the state, there are fewer places,” she said. “Plus there aren’t the art fairs.”
Gallery 1 Manager Chris Audley said the Waukesha-based business has seen an uptick of interest in frames. “We have done a considerable amount for framing over the last few weeks,” he said. “People have been at home, looking around, they’re now getting to the projects they’ve been putting off because there wasn’t enough time.”