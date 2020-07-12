Mark Lazarus, the president and owner of Lazarus Entertainment Group, poses for a picture, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Businesses in beach communities and mountain getaways up and down the East Coast are fretting about a shortage of workers as the summer season picks up steam. The concern comes after the Trump administration announced in June that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)