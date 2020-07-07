As demand stays steady, Wild Birds Unlimited food drive continues

MEQUON — Hold a food drive and they will come. That’s the lesson Dan Panetti of Wild Birds Unlimited quickly learned when he launched the effort in early March to support families who were hurting due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID19 pandemic.
And while he thought “a couple weeks” of collecting non-perishables would help make a dent, he quickly learned that wasn’t the case, as he saw one day when he took his donations to the Saukville Community Food Pantry.
“Two or three weeks back, I thought we were nearing an end on this,” Panetti said. “On that particular Saturday I’d gone to drop off my food. I go inside the church to drop it off and they take it from me. In the process I could see all the food laid out to be picked up by people and the most interesting thing was, that particular day the line of people waiting for food was twice as long, and the amount of food waiting to be given out was half as much. I just felt like we gotta keep doing this.”
Panetti has never weighed the food to see how much the drive has yielded. He estimates that it has been about a carload a week and includes canned meats, “a lot of peanut butter,” soups, toilet paper, coffee and snacks.
“Most of the time we fill more than a shopping cart,” he said.
Panetti said the situation is sad for people who are forced to seek help from the food pantry.
“People have pride, and it’s probably challenging to have to ask,” he said. “Even when we feel despair, there are still things we can do to make it better for others. At the same time, that makes us feel good, too.
Donations can be dropped off daily between noon and 3 p.m. at the store, 11004 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon. Call the store at 262-241-8483 and someone will come out to the car and grab the donations.
To learn more about the Saukville Community Food Pantry and how to help, go to www.saukvillefood pantry.org. To learn how to help the Ozaukee Family Sharing Food Pantry go to www.familysharingozaukee.org.