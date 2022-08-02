As interest rates rise, more consider adjustable-rate mortgages

Home buyers have had to accept that mortgage rates probably won’t drop back down to record lows anytime soon.
The average 30-year fixed rate was 5.3% as of Thursday, according to the government- backed mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That’s up from 2.8% a year ago.
Because of higher mortgage rates and still-rising home prices, fewer aspiring buyers can afford to purchase homes. “We are seeing people become a little desperate,” said Jacob Channel, senior economist at the online lending marketplace LendingTree.
Enter the adjustable-rate mortgage. During the first half of 2022, as interest rates climbed, the share of adjustable-rate mortgages nationwide rose from 3% to 10% of loans, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
These loans start at “teaser” interest rates that are typically lower than fixed-rate loans. After a certain number of years, the rate periodically adjusts based on economic conditions.
Mortgage rates still are at historic lows compared to the double-digit rates of the 1980s, and fixed-rate mortgages remain the most popular choice among home buyers. The 30-year fixed rate is down from about 5.8% in June.
Why do buyers choose an adjustable-rate mortgage?
The average interest rate for a mortgage in which the rate stays the same for five years and then adjusts annually — a common agreement called a 5/1 ARM — was 4.29% on Thursday, according to Freddie Mac. That’s up from a year ago but about a percentage point lower than the 30-year fixed rate.
“It really makes sense why some people might be going toward ARMs, instead,” said Erika Giovanetti, loans expert at U.S. News & World Report.
A percentage point may not seem to be much of a difference, but homeowners potentially could shave hundreds of dollars off their monthly payments.
A lot of borrowers use adjustable-rate mortgages “kind of like a temporary tool,” Giovanetti said. They consider that if they sell their home or refinance their loan within the period when their interest rate is fixed, they won’t have to deal with unknown rates.
Why does a resurgence of ARMs make some people nervous?
When Giovanetti first heard that adjustable-rate mortgages were becoming more popular, she said, “it brought me back to the early 2000s housing game.”
“At first I felt quite worried it was a bad sign of things to come,“ she said.
In the years before the Great Recession, about a third of all mortgages were adjustable rate. Borrowers who couldn’t qualify for other types of loans took on mortgages at attractive interest rates that later ballooned to unaffordable levels. Foreclosures and the collapse of the housing market followed.
But Giovanetti’s second thought was that the market is in a very different place than it was then. The loan servicing industry is more regulated, and lenders are more concerned with making sure borrowers can afford loans.
“Even if you are getting an adjustable-rate mortgage today, you’re probably in a better position to handle it than someone 15 years ago,” Channel said. “That ultimately goes to show there isn’t as much cause for concern that this is going to lead to some other crash.”
Adjustable-rate mortgages still make up only about 10% of all mortgages.
“The whole ‘adjustable’ part of adjustable-rate mortgages is something you have to be careful about,” Channel said. For a lot of people, “their best bet is still going to be a fixed-rate mortgage. Because it brings with it a sense of security.”