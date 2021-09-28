CHICAGO — Jen Tee has been going back to her office in the Chicago Loop for a while, but one piece of her pre-pandemic workday ritual was missing until just a couple of weeks ago: a morning stop at Intelligentsia Coffee.
“I’d been asking them, when are you going to reopen?” said Tee, 41, who lives in the Wicker Park neighborhood, stopping for a vanilla latte Wednesday morning.
Other employees who used to trek to the Loop each day have been slower to return to their offices and their morning coffee routines. Between 8 and 8:30 a.m., Intelligentsia’s customers rarely had to wait to order and only one lingered over a cup.
While foot traffic is returning to the Loop, 9-to-5-ers are still easing their way back in. Many employers pushed Labor Day return to office plans back as the delta variant fueled a resurgence in COVID-19 cases — another setback for businesses catering to the Loop’s formerly bustling office crowd. While businesses like coffee and shoe repair shops are optimistic their customers will eventually return, they may be downtown less often and may need time to rebuild old habits.
“A lot of people are still learning we’re open,” said Jordan Parshall, a barista at Intelligentsia’s Monadnock Building location.
Office occupancy rates were at about a third of their typical levels in August, down 4 percentage points from July, while overall foot traffic on State Street remained above half of 2019 levels, according to the Chicago Loop Alliance.
A couple of Loop coffee shops planned to reopen around Labor Day, expecting more offices to begin calling employees back, only to see downtown employers like Kraft Heinz, Amazon, Google and Uber push timelines back.
Despite the changes, Chicago-based Intelligentsia moved ahead with reopening its final two coffee bars shortly before Labor Day: the Monadnock Building location in the Loop and another in downtown Boston.
“Commuters have their habits, and we want to be there ahead of the curve if they do start coming back,” said Lori Haughey, Intelligentsia’s vice president of retail.
Dollop Coffee Co. also waited until Labor Day to reopen the last of its Loop cafes, which are working with fewer employees and have not yet brought back their full menu of made-to-order sandwiches, sticking to pastries and bagels.
“There’s not enough demand or employees to do it,” said Dan Weiss, owner of Dollop’s 13 Chicago cafes and one in Evanston.
Downtown locations are doing roughly half the business they did before the pandemic, while those in residential areas are seeing stronger sales.
Weiss thinks coffee shops will take longer to bounce back than downtown restaurants because people who used to stop regularly while at the office had a year and a half to make new habits. When Dollop’s shops first opened, it took a couple of years to build a strong base of customers.
“The grand prize winning question is how long that will take to get back,” Weiss said.
Even when office workers return, many aren’t working their former five-day schedules.
Paige Ince, 29, of Lincoln Park, and CC Belmont, 26, of the Gold Coast, said the Starbucks near Millennium Station in the Pedway used to be a regular workday stop. Now that they work from the office once a week, it’s “more of a special occasion,” Ince said.
A couple of customers at that Starbucks shortly before 9 a.m. said its traffic was starting to feel like it did before the pandemic, but by 9:15 a.m., the Pedway was nearly deserted.
While the $36 billion U.S. coffee shop market saw sales fall by roughly $11.5 billion in 2020, only about 0.6% of the industry’s shops closed permanently, according to a report from coffee industry research and consultancy Allegra World Coffee Portal. Among them: Specialty’s Café and Bakery in the Loop, where a sign on the door said the 33-year-old business closed after COVID-19 and shelter-in-place polices “decimated company revenues.”
Allegra World Coffee Portal predicted sales would recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2023. Still, it’s the first time the industry has shrunk in more than two decades, said CEO Jeffrey Young.
Shoe repair shops have also been struggling without their usual flow of office workers.
“I joke with customers, ‘If only I could shine shoes over Zoom,’” said Ray Shunnarah, who owns Beehive Shoeworks with his brother, Sam. “We’re a service business, we thrive on the foot traffic, and if nobody’s down here, there’s no business.”
Demand started to pick up as banks began bringing employees back, but Shunnarah estimates business is still down 80% compared with before the pandemic.
The Shunnarahs’ father opened Beehive Shoeworks in 1951. They dipped into their savings to keep the store open, even with fewer employees and more limited hours.
It’s not just a question of when people come back to the office, but when they go back to their pre-pandemic wardrobes, said Lloyd Thomas, owner of Leather Care Shoe Repair, another Loop shoe repair shop.
“People aren’t wearing their corporate wear … They’re not shopping for suits or getting shoe shines,” he said. “They’re not business casual, they’re casual casual.”
Still, both Shunnarah and Thomas said they expect their customers to come back, and plan to be open when they do.
“I’m hoping by the first of the year things will be back,” Shunnarah said. “Even if it came back 50%, it’s enough to keep the doors open.”
Coffee shops, too, say they plan to keep their downtown locations. Seattle-based Caffe Umbria’s Logan Square location is “far busier” than before the pandemic, while business is still down roughly 40% at its River North cafe, but the company has no intention of closing in River North, said marketing director Annamaria Gatlin.
The company has a wholesale business that can help support retail stores if needed, and she’s optimistic office workers will return eventually.
“We’re of the mindset we’re going to see this through, if it’s now or if it’s in January,” she said.
Still, companies are considering making changes. Starbucks announced an overhaul of its stores last June that included plans to expand a new type of smaller shop designed for customers picking up online orders in dense urban areas like Chicago, New York, Seattle and San Francisco.
Starbucks said it would close up to 400 stores by the end of 2020 while opening a larger number of new stores in different locations.
Most of Intelligentsia’s leases run for at least another five years and it does not plan to leave those locations, Haughey said. But as the company plans future coffee bars, it is considering spaces smaller than its usual 2,000 square feet or adding walk-up windows suited to the grab-and-go orders that have dominated during the pandemic.
“When you come out of the pandemic and look at the dining room and it’s empty, it makes you rethink your business on every level,” she said.