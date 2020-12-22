Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., left, tells Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., right in red, how much they will miss her next Congress as their caucus speaks to the media about the expected passage of the emergency COVID-19 relief bill, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end catchall bill that combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)