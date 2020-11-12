FILE - In this June 24, 2020 file photo, Southwest Airlines employee Oscar Gonzalez, right, assists a passenger at the ticket counter at Love Field in Dallas. Southwest Airlines cautioned Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 that the tenuous recovery in air travel could be fading as coronavirus cases spike across the United States. The nation’s fourth-biggest airline said after a modest rise in leisure-travel bookings from August through October, it now sees a slowdown in improving revenue trends for November and December. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)