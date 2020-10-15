Ascension clinic OK’d at corner of Port and Highland

MEQUON — The Mequon Common Council on Tuesday approved a rezoning request that would allow Ascension Healthcare to build a medical clinic on the northwest corner of Port Washington and Highland roads. There were many concerns about the project, not the least of which is that it’s 50% larger than a new Neighborhood Commercial zoning specifies.
Council members and those residents who spoke at the meeting were split on whether the property wasn’t best suited for residential development and whether allowing an exception wouldn’t set a precedent for others who apply for the NC zoning in the future.
The 29,892-square-foot building clinic will occupy 3.93 acres of the 40-acre parcel owned by Highland Investments and will house offices for Ascension, Madison Medical and Premier Radiology. It will provide primary and specialty care such as podiatry, dermatology, behavioral health and diagnostic radiology. The neighborhood commercial zoning calls for a building not more than 20,000 square feet.
Its estimated $12.5 million value will add about $160,000 in taxes, which was not lost on some aldermen who said the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city’s budget shows why this revenue is so important.
But Mayor John Wirth, who voted for the project when it went before the Plan Commission in July, came to oppose it, saying Tuesday that the city never considers the tax impact, but rather sound planning for the community’s future.
“If we are going to do that, we should have put in a Walmart a long time ago,” he said of focusing on the property tax rewards.
The Plan Commission recommended the rezoning 5-2 at its July meeting.
Also of concern was what would become of the remaining land in the 40-acre parcel. All saw it as the ideal spot for residential development, and some wanted the Ascension parcel slated for houses instead of commercial development.
“That area is some of the most prime residential property remaining in the city,” said Alderman Dale Mahr.
Alderman Kathleen Schneider worried about the “creep” factor. Specifically, if the clinic is approved, how will the city guarantee that the rest of the 40-acre parcel won’t become some other kind of commercial development.
Alderman Mark Gierl, frustrated by the opposition to the project, said that there is no way that anyone would want to live at that corner, with business on all three other corners, the freeway just a stone’s throw away and the future Interstate- 43 Highland Road interchange that will be built in the next several years.
The clinic would be a buffer from all the noise for the homes expected to one day be built behind the clinic, Gierl said.
The approval for rezoning required a supermajority of the council because of a neighborhood petition that was submitted to the council. It passed 6-2, with Mayr and Alderman Robert Strzelczyk voting against it.
Mequon Director of Community Development Kim Tollefson said there are several more steps for the project to go through, including the site development and building design.