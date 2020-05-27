Ascension looking to build micro-hospital at Fox Run site

WAUKESHA — When the developers behind the new vision for the former blighted, and now demolished, Fox Run Shopping Center first approached City Hall last fall with their project plans, they had the key components of the development sketched out.
The 13.42-acre project at Sunset Drive and St. Paul Avenue would consist of five developable lots with a possible micro hospital, a proposed new financial institution, 72 residential units and future commercial space.
This week we learned that it will be Ascension health care who will be constructing that hospital.
When members of the city’s Plan Commission gather today for their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. they’ll get a first look at the plans for a two-story, 35,031square-foot building slated to be built on 4.2 acres off Sunset Drive.
According to a staff memo, the first floor of the building will be occupied by the hospital itself, which will include an emergency department and in-patient rooms, as well as X-ray and CTscan rooms. The second floor of the structure has been designated for medical offices. That part of the building will have its own separate entrance on the south side of the building, with a passenger elevator. The hospital will have an ambulance drop-off on the north side of the building with a general entrance on the east end.
Other than suggesting more direct pedestrian access to the building from the Sunset Drive and St. Paul Avenue intersection area, and some more plantings in and around the parking lot, city planners have recommended that commissioners approve the plans.
Aldermen voted in October of last year to approve the $32 million redevelopment of the Fox Run site, creating a tax incremental finance district for the project, and later granting $3.7 million in tax incremental financing to developers.
Demolition of the main shopping center and the former Sentry Food Store took place in April.
Video of the meeting can be streamed online at www.waukesha.legistar.com.