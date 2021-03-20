Ascension microhospital, Fox Run redevelopment making progress

WAUKESHA — The soon-to-be, 33,000-square-foot Ascension Hospital at Sunset Drive and St. Paul Avenue is coming together and tentatively scheduled to be completed in late 2021.
Construction on the building started in August.
Also included in the redevelopment project is a Landmark Credit Union where a Denny’s restaurant was previously and a Chase Bank. The Fox Den Apartments proposed for the site are expected to come before the Common Council for a vote. The apartments would be 72 units spread across three buildings.
The area includes five developable mixed-used lots within a tax incremental finance district.