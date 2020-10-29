MEQUON — In vetoing the Ascension clinic proposed for the corner of Port Washington and Highland roads, Mequon Mayor John Wirth suggested that the health care provider modify its plans so the building fits into the new zoning category.
At 29,892 square feet, the clinic is 50% larger than the new neighborhood commercial zoning district allows. The concern is that allowing an exception for the very first applicant in the new zoning district would set a bad sign for future developers.
The Mequon Common Council voted 6-2 on Oct. 13 to rezone the property and allow the clinic to be built there. Because a neighborhood petition was submitted to the city, a supermajority of the council was required for approval.
Wirth vetoed the plan only hours after the vote, saying it “sets a terrible precedent.”
“At a minimum, an applicant that wants an exception from the standards should explain a need,” Wirth said. “This applicant has not done so, and I expect it cannot.”
But this week, the vice president of ambulatory development at Ascension Wisconsin discussed how the clinic will be used and why the nearly 30,000 square feet is necessary “Ascension Wisconsin has provided care to families in Mequon for more than 25 years and we recognize the importance of growing to meet the needs of the communities we are privileged to serve,” Blake Estes told the News Graphic. “This new clinical space will expand access to primary care and specialty care services, and provide the latest imaging services at an affordable cost in a convenient location.” The clinic will house the Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin and its affiliated Madison Medical Affiliates and Premier Radiology.
Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will provide primary and specialty care services, including behavioral health, neurosciences and podiatry, Estes said. Madison Medical Affiliates will provide dermatology services and Premier Radiology will manage outpatient imaging.
“The expansion of services requires additional square footage to provide the latest in imaging technology and support an enhanced patient experience,” Estes said.
The clinic will replace one across the street, which is only 4,000 square feet and houses three primary care providers and nine patient exam rooms. The lease on that building is expiring soon.
Estes said that the new proposed clinic will relocate 12 jobs and is expected to create 60 new jobs. The three primary care physicians will relocate to the new clinic and be joined by three new primary care physicians and two specialty physicians.
He said that 3,500 square feet of the proposed clinic will house Premier Radiology outpatient imaging services, including MRI, CT, mammography, ultrasound and X-Rays.
Madison Medical Affiliates will occupy 10,000 square feet with 21 exam rooms, four dermatologists and one surgeon performing Mohs surgery, a treatment for skin cancer. All Madison Medical Affiliates providers will be new to the Mequon area, Estes said.
The remainder of the space will be occupied by Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin, with 21 exam rooms.
“All clinicians referenced have been identified and are prepared to practice immediately upon opening,” Estes said.
And while some residents questioned why the clinic cannot be located closer to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital about a quarter-mile north of the corner, Estes said that health care consumers today want more accessible and affordable services that are available outside of the hospital setting.
“This clinic upholds Ascension’s commitment to provide quality care in a more convenient setting,” he said.
No plans to change votes
As of Monday, the News Graphic has not found one alderman who plans to change their vote on the clinic. Aldermen Dale Mayr and Robert Strzelczyk voted against it.
Aldermen Glenn Bushee, Jeffrey Hansher, Mark Gierl, Brian Parrish and Andrew Nerbun have told the News Graphic they have no plans to change their votes and oppose the project. Bushee added that, not only won’t he change his vote, he hopes Mayr and Strzelczyk will actually change theirs to support the project. Council member Kathleen Schneider did not return a call from the News Graphic.
Estes would not say what the health care organization would do should one council member change their vote. Wirth has said in the past that there are other viable sites for the clinic to go in Mequon.
“Given the support of the common council, we're hopeful that we can move forward with our plans to provide affordable, quality care at a convenient location that our patients have known for more than 25 years,” Estes said.