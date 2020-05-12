GLENDALE — Ascension Wisconsin announced Friday plans to begin resuming services for certain non-urgent and medically necessary procedures, as well as primary and specialty care clinic appointments at its sites of care across Wisconsin.
Starting this week, in some locations, Ascension Wisconsin will gradually reintroduce services, while continuing efforts to serve and support patients, associates and communities impacted by COVID-19. The timing will vary across the state and will proceed in stages, in accordance with Ascension’s system-wide safety and infection prevention protocols.
“It’s important we take careful and measured steps to ensure a safe and gradual return to providing full access to healthcare services, while also continuing to serve and support individuals and communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Gregory Brusko, DO, ChiefClinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin.
In the meantime, and until further notice, all Ascension Wisconsin facilities—hospitals, emergency rooms, clinics and offices—will continue to implement recommended infection prevention precautions with enhanced safeguards to minimize the exposure risks related to COVID-19 for patients and caregivers.
Ascension Wisconsin facilities will maintain temporary visitor restrictions and screening protocols for individuals entering hospitals. The health system also will require every patient scheduled for an elective or non-emergency surgery to undergo appropriate screening and testing for COVID-19 prior to their planned surgery date. Following their screening and testing, patients will be asked to self-quarantine until their surgery.
Additional enhanced safeguards for in-person visits include: Screening. All Ascension associates are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they come to work.
Cleaning and disinfecting. Environmental services teams will continue to perform rigorous disinfecting measures at all Ascension facilities.
Visitor Restrictions. Temporary visitor restrictions were put in place to protect patients and staff.
Appointment scheduling. Ascension Wisconsin is offering staggered appointment times to reduce the number of patients with overlapping wait times.
Waiting room distancing. All patients will be asked to wear a cloth face covering and waiting areas have fewer people.
Urgent care needs. Unless it’s an emergency, patients are asked to call ahead and not to arrive unannounced at Ascension care facilities. Offsite screening locations. Ascension has set up separate specialty care sites designed specifically for patients with such symptoms to decrease the risk o finfection at Ascension sites of care.
Ascension Wisconsin staff will begin the process of contacting patients to reschedule procedures that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, using clinical judgment to prioritize scheduling for patients with the most urgent and immediate needs.