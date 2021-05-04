FILE- In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Jessica Wong, front left, Jenny Chiang, center, and Sheila Vo, from the state's Asian American Commission, stand together during a protest on the steps of the Statehouse in Boston. With a virtual event scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Asian American business leaders in the United States are coming together to challenge discrimination against Asian Americans through a historical philanthropic donation. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)