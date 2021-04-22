PEWAUKEE — Aspen Homes, Inc. President Shelly Basso has been selected to receive the 2020 Builder of the Year award from the Wisconsin Builders Association.
“I am honored to be recognized by fellow builders and associates for my dedication to service to the building industry,” Basso said in a statement. “I am humbled to be the recipient of the 2020 Builder of the Year Award from WBA.”
The WBA Builder of the Year Award is the highest honor a builder member can attain. Only one award is given each year. Nominees are judged by their peers on professionalism as well as level of activity within the WBA, National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the local builders association — Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) — and their community.
Aspen Homes is located at 325 Oakton Ave., No. 202, Pewaukee.
According to the company’s website, Basso has been an active member of the Metropolitan Builders Association, WBA and NAHB since 1995. She serves as a director for the Metropolitan Builders Association. She is a licensed general contractor in Wisconsin, a licensed real estate saleswoman and broker, and a Wisconsin Certified Focus on Energy and Wisconsin Green Built Home Builder.
“Shelly strives to continually educate herself about current trends and practices in the residential market, so that she can stay one step ahead of her competitors. Her goal at work is to have excellent communication with her clients and to provide them with a finished product that they can RAVE about to all of their friends and family,” according to Aspenhomesinc.com.