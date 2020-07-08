MADISON — Assembly Republicans are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to help unemployed workers at press conferences around the state today.
Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, will join his colleagues Reps. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek; Dan Knodl, R-Germantown; Ken Skowronski, R-Franklin; Robert Wittke, R-Racine; Janel Brandtjen; R-Menomonee Falls; and Jim Ott, R-Mequon in Oak Creek. They will announce a plan to assist the more than 100-thousand unemployed workers who have been waiting to have their claims adjudicated by the Evers administration.