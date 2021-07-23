GREEN BAY — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported secondquarter profit of $91 million.
The bank, based in Green Bay, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $272.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $253 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.5 million.