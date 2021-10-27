GREEN BAY — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $88.8 million.
The Green Bay-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $282.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $269.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.2 million.
Associated Banc-Corp shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.80, a rise of 66% in the last 12 months.