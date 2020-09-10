THIENSVILLE — Associated Bank (NYSE: ASB) announced last week that it is consolidating 14 of its Wisconsin locations, including one on Ozaukee County.
According to a press release, the growing use of digital banking, transaction trends and proximity to other Associated Bank locations were factors in the decision.
“We continuously analyze and evolve our delivery model to ensure we are matching the preferences of our customers and their banking patterns,” said David Stein, executive vice president and head of consumer and business banking. “The Associated Bank branch consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, which includes consumer migration to mobile and online banking, a smaller branch footprint and lower frequency of branch walk-in traffic.”
While the consolidations are not specifically in response to COVID-19, the accelerated migration of customers to digital channels since the start of the pandemic is a factor in the current consolidation decisions. Thiensville
and Kenosha customers received notice of the consolidation in June. Customer communications for the remaining branches will take place during the next few weeks in anticipation of a mid-December closing. Stein said Associated remains committed to providing these customers with an exceptional banking experience through online banking and mobile banking, other Associated Bank branches, and the company’s Customer Care representatives who are available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Associated will work directly with approximately 46 employees at affected branches to review opportunities for other positions within the organization where positions are available.