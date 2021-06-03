GREEN BAY — Associated Bank is partnering with Digital Bridge to help meet the community need for technology resources. Digital Bridge is a local nonprofit organization that refurbishes and redistributes technology to those who need it most. Technology will be distributed in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Chicago, Madison, Racine and Rochester.
Associated Bank partnered with Digital Bridge to accomplish Digital Bridge’s mission of digital inclusion by refurbishing technology assets to redistribute among the local community of Milwaukee, across the nation, and around the world. The work impacts vulnerable populations by providing affordable technology and digital literacy workshops so that they have the means to stay connected.
Associated Bank and Digital Bridge have partnered with local nonprofits, supporting their work and helping them further their lasting legacy by providing devices and training for staff and clients.
“This initiative is one of the ways in which Associated Bank is supporting closing the digital divide and investing in our intended as outlined in our new community commitment plan efforts,” said LaDonna Reed, director of community accountability at Associated Bank. “We are excited to partner with Digital Bridge to help close the digital divide in our local communities.”