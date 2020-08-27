AT JJ’s in Cedarburg closes due to COVID-19

CEDARBURG — AT JJ’s Bar and Grill in downtown Cedarburg permanently closed its doors this month after three years of business due to the coronavirus.
The last day of being open for the business, located at W62 N559 Washington Ave., was Aug. 15.
At the beginning of the year, Ambur and Jimmy Vance were contemplating renewing their lease.
“When we were forced to close on March 17, it solidified our answer,” Ambur Vance said. “But what ultimately sealed our decision was the loss of all festivals and any activities that Cedarburg has.”
AT JJ’s opened back up June 1 after Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order was lifted and the couple decided to announce its closing that day.
“Customers were shocked, since business pre-COVID was good,” Vance said. “We did get a lot of people who agreed and understood too.”
There was a DJ and one last dance party on the bar and grill’s final day open. An employee party followed Aug. 24 to celebrate all the employees had done for the business.
Before closing day, Vance was posting on Facebook how she was excited to close.
“But the last official week of business hit me hard,” Vance said. “All the memories, the friendships, and experiences we made! It was very bittersweet.”
Vance said she and her husband had learned so much while owning AT JJ’s.
“Honestly, I couldn’t have had a better partner then my husband to run AT JJ’s,” she said. “Not only is he a very hard worker he is very personable and everyone loves him!”
Vance has enjoyed making life-long friends out of her employees and customers.
“It has been so much fun, the Cedarburg community is the best and we are eternally grateful for everyone who has supported us throughout the years!” she said.
Ambur Vance will now be pursuing her passion of photography with Ambur Vance Images and her husband will continue running his business, Advanced Construction WI.
“We would like to wish all the small businesses in Cedarburg great fortune and success!” Vance said. “We will continue to support local businesses and bars & restaurants.”