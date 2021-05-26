FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Exxon Mobil is facing a major challenge from a group of investors in one of the biggest fights a corporate boardroom has faced over its stance on climate change, an issue of rising urgency among many shareholders. The investor group is pushing to replace four of the oil giant’s board members with executives who they say are better suited to make money and to lead the company through a transition to cleaner energy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)