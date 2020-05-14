Athlete Performance to open facility in Mequon

MEQUON — Mequon-based athletic trainer Athlete Performance will build a 35,500-square-foot athletic facility in Mequon’s business park on a property located northwest of Executive Court. The Mequon Planning Commission approved the proposal during Monday’s meeting.
According to city documents, the facility will feature three basketball courts, batting cages, an athletic training area and other tenant spaces. The 4-acre site will feature Aurora Health Care and Integrative Health with an exercise room, as well as team and locker rooms. High school tournaments would also be hosted at the site during the weekends.
An additional basketball court could be built in the future, according to renderings. City staff recommended approval for Design 2 Construct’s project. According to a memorandum, the proposal meets the requirements of the B-5 zoning district, including future additions that would make the site non-conforming to the 40% open space requirement. The Planning Commission approved the Certified Survey Map Feb. 10.
“The applicant will be required to utilize 2,669 square feet from the outlot to meet the open space requirement based on the size of the proposed addition,” the memo reads.
One hundred and fiftytwo parking stalls were proposed with peak daytime hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a peak occupancy of 121 occupants. Day camps could include 75 occupants with four staff members for the basketball courts, which will generate the most users.
Staff supported the proposed building design and believed it to fit with the character of the Business Park. The proposal was approved unanimously.