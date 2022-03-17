FILE - Gamblers play slot machines at Caesars casino in Atlantic City N.J., Jan. 27, 2022. Figures released by New Jersey gambling regulators on March 16, 2022, show Atlantic City's in-person casino revenue in February was 43% higher than it was a year ago, and even outpaced the level of Feb. 2019, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)