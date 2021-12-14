Atlas BBQ closing after nine years in Grafton

GRAFTON — After nine years serving up barbecue to the Grafton community, Atlas BBQ will be closing Sunday.
Mike Tsuchihashi, owner of Atlas BBQ, announced last week that the restaurant would close this month. He said since that announcement, the restaurant has been extremely busy with members of the community coming in to get a last Atlas meal, redeem gift cards and say goodbye.
“The response from the community has been overwhelming. It really makes me feel proud of the work we’ve done,” Tsuchihashi said.
Tsuchihashi made the closing announcement on Dec. 9. Over this past weekend, the restaurant adjusted business hours due to having run short on food during service and needing additional time to prep and restock for the next days. He said they did several times the normal amount of business on Friday. While the restaurant may have to adjust service times to ensure there is enough food for each shift — Tsuchihashi noted there is a fine balance of having enough supplies to provide customers food each day without ending up with too much extra left over after closing — they do intend to be open through Sunday.
While many businesses have changed or closed over the past year and a half during pandemic conditions and an altered economy, Tsuchihashi said the decision for Atlas BBQ began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just been a different market. … Everything you look into with the business model, it just doesn’t make sense to stay open anymore,” he said. He said that over time, it has become more and more difficult to find good people who want to be in the restaurant profession for the long term.
Tsuchihashi himself has spent decades in the hospitality industry. Atlas BBQ was the culmination of a dream he long had to own his own restaurant, after he had learned from being in the business over time.
With changes to the industry and the market, he said Atlas BBQ began to seem more like work, and less like fun, so he decided it was time.
“I think we had a really nice run,” Tsuchihashi said.
“I want to thank everyone who supported us, and most importantly, I want to thank the employees who put their trust in Atlas and made it possible,” he said.
Atlas is closed on Tuesdays, according to the business’s posted hours, but open for the remainder of the week. The business has been posting updates on the closing, and any adjusted hours of service, online at its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Atlas-BBQ-284215894998021.