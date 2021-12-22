WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren heard on Tuesday a lawsuit over whether the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources should require cleanup of unregulated “emerging contaminants,” including PFAS or so-called “forever chemicals” that have polluted groundwater across the state.
Leather Rich Inc., 1250 Corporate Center Drive in Oconomowoc, is a drycleaning business that specializes in leathers, designer bags and furs, according to its website. Court documents state Leather Rich Inc. owner Joanne Kantor was looking to sell the business in 2018 and as part of doing so entered a Wisconsin DNR program to clean the site of hazardous substances attributed to the facility to help aid the sale of the property.
However, the complaint alleges the Wisconsin DNR has prolonged the process by claiming certain substances are hazardous and designated them as “emerging contaminants,” without naming the substances or the limited concentration. The business entered a voluntary remediation program to clean up volatile organic compounds, but the DNR would not approve the cleanup plan unless it also tested for PFAS.
In December 2020, Leather Rich withdrew itself from the voluntary remediation program, believing the Wisconsin DNR “was acting beyond its authority and unnecessarily prolonging the site investigation.”
Leather Rich is joined by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce as plaintiffs in the case, while the DNR received verbal support from attorney Robert Lee, attending on behalf of environmental groups as a friend of the court.
On Tuesday, Bohren heard motions from both the plaintiffs and the defendants — the former called for summary judgment while the latter called for the case to be dismissed. Bohren heard arguments from both sides for their motions.
Attorney Lucas Vebber appeared for WMC and attorney Delanie Breuer appeared for Leather Rich.
“This all started because Ms. Kantor would like to retire,” Breuer said. “After 43 years of running her small business... most of which along [with] her late husband.”
She said Kantor began doing the “necessary steps to get a clean bill of health for her property” and when chemicals were discovered she made moves to remediate it but argued the DNR “kept moving the goalposts.”
Breuer said the case is ultimately about whether a public entity can “unilaterally, without notice to the public or the legislature, change their policy” and enforce it.
“Regulators must give due notice of what is forbidden and what is required,” she said.
Noting the ambiguity of what might be considered hazardous, Breuer said pickle juice, milk and beer can be considered hazardous substances. She said the DNR is utilizing an “informal category of emerging contaminants” and moving substances in and out of the category “at will.” Plaintiffs have argued the DNR needed to produce a list of what it considered hazardous substances and at what quantities and concentrations.
Vebber argued the DNR, with powers designated by the Legislature through statutes, must in determining which materials are hazardous and the rules around them, follow certain procedures so “these types of decisions are done in the light of day and so everybody knows what they are.”
Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp, appearing for the DNR, said plaintiffs indicate there’s an unstated requirement that the department “must delineate each and every substance that qualifies under the statutory definition.” He said the Legislature has “precluded the type of list” plaintiffs are looking for and the circumstances address “far broader discharges than could be included in any list.”
Lee spoke in agreement with Johnson-Karp, adding that in his view ruling with the plaintiffs would weaken environmental safeguards for clean water.
“The definition of hazardous substance isn’t ambiguous just because it’s broad,” he said. “It was designed to be broad to protect the public health and impose responsibility on those responsible for the discharges.”
After hearing the arguments, Bohren said he’ll “take the matter under advisement” and scheduled the next court appearance for Jan. 18. An oral ruling is scheduled for that date.
Background of case
The plaintiffs say the DNR, in its administration of environmental cleanup programs, is changing policies and enforcing standards without going through a lengthy rulemaking process.
“Defendants freely change what substances and concentrations of substances are considered a ‘hazardous substance’... without notice, and with no public input or legislative oversight,” the lawsuit states. “Through these changes, Defendants continually move the goalposts for the regulated community, prolonging cases, and preventing closure and redevelopment of properties.”
To date, Leather Rich has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars toward investigating and remediating the property and the complaint states the requirements being applied to the business will likely approach the total value of the property.
The complaint asks for a ruling that the Wisconsin DNR’s policy regulating emerging contaminants is unlawful; that the Wisconsin DNR’s enforcement of a numeric standard for the emerging contaminants is beyond the DNR’s statuary authority; and the DNR must create a list of hazardous substances, or quantities or concentrations of substances that make them hazardous.
