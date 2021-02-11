Aurora expansion in Grafton to move quickly

GRAFTON — Aurora Medical Center at 975 Port Washington Road is slated to add 16 patient beds this year, with an expansion that will go through village approvals this month and March.
“They see this as a way to address immediate capacity needs,” village of Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said this week.
Wolff said that Aurora approached the village about the expansion recently, and has moved forward efficiently with providing everything required to have the addition approved.
If everything goes according to the current schedule, Aurora will have all its approvals sometime March.
The medical center plans to begin work this spring, and have the addition completed and ready for patient use in August.
The plan was scheduled to go before the Architectural Review Board Wednesday. According to the staff report for the 8,343-square-foot addition, it meets the village’s architectural standards, with the addition planned to match the current building and meet all the various requirements the village sets forth for building appearance. The staff recommendation was to approve the item.
Documents from the village stated the addition will be attached to the existing northwest inpatient tower at the Aurora Medical Center. Built onto the west side of the tower, the addition will be one story with 16 patient rooms, a nurse station, bathrooms, staff lounge and service area.
According to the staff report on the plan, “This is a modular building addition that will be fabricated in Wisconsin.”
Wolff said that the modular set-up uses pre-built rooms and blocks that already have the structural pieces and various systems, like electrical and heating, built in. The modules are assembled and hooked up to each other on-site, and after the addition is whole the exterior is added to tie the new space into the existing building.
The modular system, and the fact that it is fabricated in Wisconsin, both assist in the short timeline in which Aurora is hoping to complete the addition.
The full site plan for the Aurora Medical Center addition and review of the Aurora planned unit development are scheduled to go before the Plan Commission on Feb. 23. If approved there, the PUD would go forward to the Village Board for final approval. Planned unit developments are zoning tools used by municipalities to adjust zoning and land use regulations, often to create flexibility and allow various types of development at certain locations.
Wolff said the Aurora PUD only includes the hospital, and this project requires an amendment to the PUD because it will change the footprint of the hospital building.