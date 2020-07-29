GRAFTON — Recognized for delivering exceptional patient care, Aurora Medical Center Grafton has been recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” list.
Aurora Medical Center Grafton is the third-ranked hospital in southeastern Wisconsin and the fourth-ranked hospital across all of Wisconsin.
It also earned high-performing ratings in eight common procedures and conditions.
Thirteen additional Advocate Aurora Health hospitals were named to the list, including Advocate Christ Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Aurora Bay-Care Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh, Aurora Medical Center in Summit, Advocate Illinois Masonic
Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Advocate Children’s Hospital.
U.S. News & World Report’s methodology is based on measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators. Hospitals are eligible for badges depending upon rankings and ratings such as Honor Roll, Ranked Adult Specialty, Best Regional Hospital and Best Specialty Hospital. They receive an accolade if they earn at least one of those rankings or a High Performance (HP) rating in any of 16 eligible medical specialties or nine common procedures and conditions.