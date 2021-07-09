Michael Avenatti departs a scheduled sentencing at Manhattan federal court, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in New York. A New York judge has sentenced the combative California lawyer Avenatti to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe announced the sentence Thursday in Manhattan, where a jury in early 2020 convicted Avenatti of charges including attempted extortion and fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)