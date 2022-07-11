FILE - Gasoline prices are shown at a gas station on June 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, July 10, 2022, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)