BROOKFIELD — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced that Patti Blaschka of Robertson Ryan & Associates has been named a 2020 Change Agent and has been awarded $3,000 to donate to Elmbrook Humane Society.
The Change Agents program recognizes independent Liberty Mutual and Safeco agents who have made a difference through their volunteer efforts with local nonprofits that focus in the categories of fighting hunger, education, animal welfare, ending homelessness and supporting troops and veterans. The program acknowledges that even everyday efforts can have major impacts on local communities.
Based on the attention garnered on www.AgentGiving.com/change-agents, the charitable efforts of Patti Blaschka of Robertson Ryan & Associates to address animal welfare won first-place, nationwide.
Blaschka’s history with the Elmbrook Humane Society started back in 2006 when she attended her first fundraising event, the Wag Walk, with her rescue Chloe. From there, she learned more about the shelter and began volunteering. She also helped to expand their Wag Walk to Wagfest — their largest annual fundraising event — and served on their board of directors from 2012 to 2018.
The Change Agents donation will go toward Elmbrook Humane Society’s medical expenses that assist with a variety of services from orthopedic cases, spay and neuter, hospice care and much more.