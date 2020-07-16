Back-to-school spending predicted to increase this year

The National Retail Federation anticipates that purchases for back-to-school items will increase for the upcoming school year as parents expect they may have to do more schooling at home for their children.
Parents with children in elementary school through high school say they plan to spend an average $789.49 per family, according to the annual survey released Wednesday by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, topping the previous record of $696.70 they said they would spend last year. Spending is expected to total $33.9 billion, up from $26.2 billion last year and breaking the record of $30.3 billion set in 2012.
“By any measure, this is an unprecedented year with great uncertainty, including how students will get their education this fall whether they are in kindergarten or college,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Most parents don’t know whether their children will be sitting in a classroom or in front of a computer in the dining room, or a combination of the two. But they do know the value of an education and are navigating uncertainty and unknowns so that students are prepared.”
Some of those educational expenses are being attributed to purchasing big ticket items such as laptops and computer classes in anticipation that at least some classes will take place online because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the survey.
College students and their families expect to spend an average $1,059.20 per family, which would top last year’s record of $976.78. College spending is expected to total $67.7 billion, up from $54.5 billion last year and breaking the record of $55.3 billion set in 2018.
Total spending for K-12 and college combined is projected to reach $101.6 billion – exceeding last year’s $80.7 billion and topping the $100 billion mark for the first time, according to the NRF.
Locally, parents said they likely won’t be spending more.
“No, we will spend much less,” Tahra Loy said. “Other than notes and crafts, most things are digital or hands on at home. One positive of our kids homeschooling in the fall!”
Jeannie Sindicic said “How are they spending more? Crafts, games, yes. Back to school supplies? No.” Kim Gremminger Anderson doesn’t think she’ll increase her spending.
“I would think less. As I remember they had us buy a ton of stuff just to bring home at the end of the year. Plus they bought more for kids who couldn’t afford it. Don’t miss this at all,” she said.
According to the NRF, of consumers surveyed with most of their shopping left to do, 54% said it was because they did not yet know what they will need. Only 10% had received lists of required school supplies. But 40% expect to receive the lists by the end of this month and another 30% by the end of August – information that could reflect schools’ reopening plans and affect how much consumers actually spend. The vast majority of consumers (88%) say the coronavirus will affect their back-to-class shopping in some form this year, with 43% planning to shop more online – although that could include the websites of bricks-and-mortar retailers – and 30% saying they will do more comparison shopping.
“With consumers cautious about how much time they spend out in public, there is likely to be less going store-to-store to comparison shop this year,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “College shoppers, in particular, may be planning to choose just one or two places to pick up the items they need rather than browsing at multiple locations. And college students beyond their first year may already have most of the big purchases that they need.”
The survey of 7,481 consumers was conducted July 1-July 8 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.