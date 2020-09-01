WAUKESHA — Backyard Butchers had their grand opening over the weekend in Waukesha and other locations in Wisconsin over the weekend. The business plans to be in Waukesha in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Fox River, 1180 W. Sunset Drive.
The business will be selling various meats every day except Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
The truck and tent will be located in front of Ross. This is the first time the business, from Texas, has come to Wisconsin.
A special offered every day is 20 rib-eyes for $29 with other specials offered each day.
The business plans to be in Waukesha for a few weeks without a specific end date in mind at this time.
For more information on specials visit www.facebook.com/thebackyardbutchers.