Badger Burger Co. coming to former Sobelman’s building

RICHFIELD — The former location of Sobelman’s Pub and Grill did not sit vacant very long before it was purchased and will be the new home for another successful regional restaurant — Badger Burger Company North. Owner Mark Weiss, who still owns his original Badger Burger Company in Mukwonago, said once he saw the new Richfield location on Highway 175, he knew it would be a good spot to start a second Badger Burger Company where Sobelman’s Pub and Grill had been for several months, but closed in March. Weiss closed on purchasing the building in May.
“We are doing some inside remodeling and upgrading the exterior appearance of the building to make it more spacious and better to fit our needs and make it more customer and family-friendly,” Weiss said. “We are going to have the same menu that we have at our Mukwonago location. Our menu is available on our website. It worked quite well in Mukwonago and it is a very family- friendly place so we think that will work here as well.”
Weiss said Badger Burger Company is known for its charbroiled burgers and various sandwiches as well as pizza. He said there will be tap beer upstairs because the new place is 5,600 square feet, much larger than the Mukwonago location which is only 3,600 square feet.
“With that additional space we’ll be able to do more here. It is a beautiful spot and in a great location with plenty of parking available. We’re also going to include an area for more food order pickups in the back,” Weiss said.
“With the coronavirus situation, places that are opening and reopening have to think differently than they did before. We’re going to have online ordering. I think many people, maybe as many as 25 percent, might not go back to eating in restaurants and instead just go there to pick up an order or have an order delivered. There’s two floors and a working elevator, which is going to make it more challenging to manage.
“I opened the restaurant in Mukwonago in 2014 and I had another restaurant before that,” Weiss said. “We are really looking hard to find new employees. We should have about 25 people working there. Right now we’re working hard to find those employees and have the place ready to open.”
Village Administrator Jim Healy said the new business will be issued a Reserve Class-B liquor license.
“It will be a good addition to Richfield’s downtown. They have been very successful at their Mukwonago location,” Healy said.