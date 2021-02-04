Badger Burger Company expanding to Oconomowoc, Brookfield

OCONOMOWOC — Badger Burger Company is expanding to two new locations as it takes over the former Scramblers locations in Oconomowoc and Brookfield, owner Mark Weiss said.
The two new locations will be at 1320 Pabst Farms Circle, Suite 170, in Oconomowoc and 12455 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield.
Weiss opened the first Badger Burger Company almost five years ago and expanded his business to Richfield last summer.
Weiss said the opportunity to take over the spaces was merely a coincidence and he is excited to serve a new market.
“I had looked in Oconomowoc before,” Weiss said. “It’s already a built-out restaurant. I’ll be doing some basic remodeling and making the kitchen a little smaller to add more seating, the bar area and I think it’s a great market.”
Weiss said Badger Burger Company focuses on fresh, ground daily, half-pound burgers made in different ways for the menu.
Burgers are made to order. The restaurant also has homemade pizzas, sandwiches and is going to install new bars in the locations.
Weiss said with the chance to expand, Badger Burger Company will have restaurants in different areas of the region, in Richfield to the north, Brookfield to the east, Mukwonago to the south and Oconomowoc in the east.
“They’re fairly close to each other, but far enough away to not monopolize the business,” he said.
With remodeling underway, Weiss said he is hoping to open both locations sometime in March.
For more information visit the restaurant’s Facebook page, Badger Burger Company Mukwonago.