OCONOMOWOC — After first announcing an expansion into the city earlier this year, Badger Burger Company has opened its restaurant in Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc.
The new location is at 1320 Pabst Farms Circle, Suite 170.
The opening comes after the Common Council recently approved the liquor license for the restaurant.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it has planned an opening shortly after Labor Day, but the environment regarding staffing caused the opening date to be pushed.
Owner Mike Weiss said in February he looked in Oconomowoc before to open a new location and the pieces happen to fall in the right space to expand.
Badger Burger Company has other stores in Brookfield, Richfield and Mukwonago. The restaurant offers an array of specialty burgers, pizzas, Bloody Marys and a Friday Fish Fry.
For more information and to see its menu, visit badgerburgercompany.com.