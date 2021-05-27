RICHFIELD — Badger Burger Company will now be closed on Tuesdays, dropping a day from its schedule to cope with a shortage of workers without overtaxing the people they do have.
“It’s more important that people have proper rest time, and family time,” Badger Burger owner Mark Weiss said.
Weiss opened his Richfield location last summer. He said Badger Burger will remain open six days each week, Wednesday through Monday, but for the time being Tuesdays will remain closed.
He said the restaurant is six to eight people short-staffed and looking for servers, cooks, and hostesses in Richfield. With that being so, he does not want to overwork the employees he has, or deprive them of days to relax or spend time with their families.
“I never thought when I opened these new locations I’d have this much trouble finding employees. I want to have good employees who are happy and rested. If I lose a day of business, that’s life,” Weiss said.
Weiss already had a location in Mukwonago for some years before opening in Richfield and opened another Badger Burger Company in Brookfield a few weeks ago. He is also trying to open an Oconomowoc restaurant in the coming weeks, but said he is having trouble staffing there as well.
He said in all the years he’s been in the restaurant business, it is the first time he has struggled this much to find employees.
“I’ve never had this problem, just not getting applications,” Weiss said.
“It’s hard to compete with the government for workers.”
Weiss said right now, with extended unemployment and the additional federal money being added to weekly payments, there are people staying home because they can be paid well without working. With the availability of government benefits, he said many businesses in food and hospitality have been struggling to find and keep people.
About a week ago, more than 50 chambers of commerce across the state of Wisconsin joined with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce in a letter to the state government requesting Wisconsin stop participation in the federal programs for extended unemployment and additional $300 per week.
Much of the rational for that request was the argument that the additional benefits are now disincentivizing people returning to work, at a time when businesses have reopened and are looking for workers.