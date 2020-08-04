CEDARBURG — Baehmann’s Golf Center in Cedarburg announced that this will be the final season for the driving range, mini golf and par 3 golf course. After a nearly 15-year journey by founder Bud Baehmann to bring the necessary infrastructure to their land, the family has signed a contract with Neumann Companies to transition their 56-acre parcel to a residential neighborhood.
The Golf Center is planning to stay open during the fall but a last day of operation has yet to be determined.
In 2006, the Baehmanns joined with multiple properties on the north side of Cedarburg to be annexed into the city to bring sewer access to their site via the adjacent Kohlwey farm the city had purchased years earlier for a business park. After the previous economic downturn those plans didn’t materialize, but it was recently announced that Wilo USA of Cedarburg will be staying in the city to build their American headquarters and serve as the anchor tenant and spur the creation of the business park.
With the infrastructure necessary for development set to be built, the family decided it was time to fulfill the wishes of Bud Baehmann, who passed away last fall after a battle with cancer. His son, Kurt Baehmann, has been working with his father on the business and land development for a number of years.
“This has been a difficult period for our family from both a health and business perspective, capped off with the coronavirus situation, so we made the decision to move forward with my dad’s plan to find a housing partner with a solid reputation,” he said. “Cedarburg is an amazing community, and this will ensure that
more families will be able to enjoy it, with positive benefits for everything from the school system to other local businesses.”
As part of the agreement with Neumann, the family will work with them to create Baehmann Park within the neighborhood.
“Our business has always been about more than golf, it’s about gathering with family and friends in a social space to share time together,” Baehmann said. “Though it will look different, we hope this spot will continue to be a place where families have fun for generations to come.”
There are a number of milestones that need to be reached as part of the development process, and since the city is hoping to break ground this fall on the business park Neumann is looking to start work in spring of 2021.
In the meantime, Baehmann’s Golf Center will be taking a celebratory attitude to its 60th, and final, season.
“We value the decades of memories that have been made here, whether it’s been mini golf birthday parties, children learning perseverance through a new game, or simply blowing off steam on the driving range after a long day of work,” Baehmann said. “We ask the community to go through their photo albums and share any pictures you may have from your time here over the years so we can create a lasting memory of our family’s business.”