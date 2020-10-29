WAUKESHA — They often say the secret is in the ingredients and Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc. is no different.
Anne Cookson, vice president of sales, said it’s the Waukesha company’s quality ingredients and customer service that have fueled its growth, resulting in the company moving to a larger facility on Dolphin Drive.
For the past five to six years, Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts has had growth of 20% to 25%.
“I think the trend toward really quality pizza is going up,” Cookson said, adding people want better quality cheese and ingredients.
Cookson said her family-owned company still makes handcrafted crusts with traditional dough-making techniques. A 24-hour fermentation is used with the doughs, which she said most companies don’t come close to, rather for them it’s right out of the mixer and onto the line.
BQ is a third generation family business. Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts was founded in 1997, but its ties to the pizza industry go back to the mid-1960s when Bill and Sue Miller opened a franchised chain of pizza restaurants in the Milwaukee area. Their son Tom and his wife, Pat Miller, grew the commissary into a regional distribution company, but they sold it in 1997, only retaining the pizza crust manufacturing portion of the business.
Cookson said she and her brother Chris Miller now run the company and “wanted to put their stamp on it,” she said.
Part of that was moving to a larger space from Eastmound Road to a 25,000-square-foot space at 1814 Dolphin Drive to allow for more growth. The new facility doubles BQ production area and provides the space to consolidate three of its former production lines into a new parbake line with quadruple the production capabilities. In addition, the new facility has triple the size of freezer space at the former location. BQ employs 38 people.
“Prior to this move, we were operating at capacity in our old facility, and our business was primarily focused in the Midwest, serving smaller restaurants with one to five locations,” Cookson said. “Our new production facility is providing us the opportunity to explore new markets beyond the Midwest because we can now make a greater variety of products and larger batches of crusts.”
BQ has formed a partnership with a national buying group with distributors in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. As a result, BQ can now serve regional chains with five to 200 stores.
The people who end up buying BQ crusts are restaurants, bowling alleys, hospitals, schools and the neighborhood bar, Cookson said.
“We are pivoting. We are really focusing more on chain business,” Cookson said. She said some restaurants are finding that as they grow they no longer want to make their own dough and because BQ is smaller they do not require large minimum orders.
By moving to the new facility, Cookson said they will be able to expand their types of products, have a more economical footprint and serve more customers.
“We put a lot of focus on being a local source for restaurants and consumers for their pizza crusts. They are not buying from a big company,” Cookson said.
BQ offers restaurants a variety of crusts including their popular Midwest cracker crust, traditional fresh frozen, self-rising, dough balls and gluten free crusts. They also have some signature products that include flatbreads and beer-infused crusts.
In addition to these products, Baker’s Quality also will create or duplicate private labels’ recipes for customers who no longer want to make their own dough.
To learn more, go to www.bakersqualitypizzacrusts.com.